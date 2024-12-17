Sean Persky Goes out on Top as he Steps Down as Manager of the Alpine Cowboys

ALPINE - Sean Persky has stepped down from his duties after five seasons as the Alpine Cowboys field manager, effective immediately.

Persky managed the Cowboys from 2019 through 2024, winning two Pecos League championships (2019, 2024) and three Mountain Division Manager of the Year awards (2019, 2022, 2024). He managed the Mountain Division All-Star Game on four occasions (2019, 2022-2024).

Persky departs the organization with a 198-85 record across five seasons (including playoffs). He holds the Cowboys all-time record for managerial wins. Persky promoted 42 players to higher independent leagues over the course of his leadership in Alpine, more than any other manager in Pecos League history.

Persky began his professional career with the Cowboys in 2017 and 2018 as a shortstop before making the transition to the skipper role. The Pocatello, Idaho, native led the Cowboys to a championship in his first season at the helm, guiding Alpine to a 45-16 record in 2019 en route to the second Pecos League title in franchise history.

Persky led the organization through the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent playoff appearances in 2021, 2022 and 2023. His persistence paid off in 2024 with a record-setting season. The Cowboys posted a 45-4 regular season mark, good for a Pecos League record .918 winning percentage. A 6-1 effort in the postseason and a sweep of the San Rafael Pacifics in the championship series earned Persky his second ring and Alpine's third overall.

Persky's teams fielded 38 unique Pecos League All-Star selections and won three Mountain Division Most Valuable Player awards (Mark Traylor, 2022; James Prockish, 2023; Taylor Darden, 2024).

"To Kristin Cavness, Bob Ward, Ryan Stevens and Derek Pollacchi: thank you for believing in me and for giving me the opportunity to be a part of the best organization possible. Thank you for taking a chance on me, not just as a player, but as a manager," Persky said.

"You created an environment for success not only for myself but every player who has worn a Cowboys uniform over the years, and made Alpine feel like a home. To every player I've had during my time as a manager, thank you. I admire and respect every single one of you and the dedication, determination and hard work each of you has shown every season.

"I hope you go on through life continuing to set the same standard of excellence that was asked of you while in Alpine. To the countless fans and families in Alpine, thank you for supporting not only myself but the players every season. Alpine will forever hold a special place in my heart. Thank you. o6.""There are big shoes to fill in the Alpine Cowboys organization. Those belong to our longtime skipper, Sean Persky. A big thank you to Sean for all of your years as a Cowboy. Your time as a player was only the beginning as I watched you lead the team with your professionalism," said Cowboys president Bob Ward.

"You were always there to help when needed. As you moved into the manager position, that same influence became greater as you led the Cowboys to be "THE TEAM" in the Pecos League. Thanks for always being a winner. Also, thank you for your service to our country."

"Sean has been a huge asset to this organization. What he's grown it to be has gone above and beyond everyone's expectations. He knew how to break each player down and build them back up to the best Cowboy they could be," said general manager Kristin Cavness.

"Our organization is always working hard to move players up into better leagues and managers are no different. I wish you well, Sean - they will be lucky to have you!"

"I'm extremely happy and proud of Sean for this next chapter. No one deserves it more. He has helped me along with many other players pave the Cowboys way over the years. I appreciate everything he has done on and off the field and plan on continuing where we left off last season in bringing another championship home to the city of Alpine," Myers said.

Former Cowboys assistant general manager Derek Pollacchi helped bring Persky to the Cowboys in 2017 and hired him as manager in 2019.

"Sean epitomizes what it means to be a Cowboy - from his playing days to navigating us to two championships. He stacks up with the all-time greats of the franchise. Working alongside him is one of the great honors of my life. I wish him nothing but the best as he continues his baseball journey," Pollacchi said.

"Sean Persky's impact on the Cowboys will be felt for years to come. His legacy is one of leadership and integrity. I have never had the privilege to be around a more selfless individual than Skip," said former assistant general manager Ethan Eibe.

"He gave everything to his players and to this organization and asked for nothing in return. His humor made the dog days of an Alpine summer that much more enjoyable. Contrary to what he would always say, Sean really was the 'Best Skip Ever'."

The next field manager of the Alpine Cowboys will be named in the coming days.

