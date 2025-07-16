Cowboys Top Pecos
July 16, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)
Alpine Cowboys News Release
On the mound for the Alpine Cowboys it was Sebastian Barrios who picked up the win throwing 1 innings. He faced 4 hitters.
On the mound for the Pecos Bills it was Kyle Dalton who picked up the loss throwing 0 innings.
For the Alpine Cowboys, James Prockish lead the way at the plate going 2-5.
He homered in the game as well.
Sean Becker also helped the ballclub at the plate going 1-3.
This game was played in Alpine at Kokernot Field on 2025-07-15 at 6:00:00 PM
With the win the Alpine Cowboys move to 21-19 on the season.
Alpine Cowboys play Pecos Bills at Cyclone Ballparks at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 16 2025.
With the loss the Pecos Bills move to 23-15 on the season.
Pecos Bills play the Alpine Cowboys at Kokernot Field at 6:00:00 PM on Jul 17 2025.
