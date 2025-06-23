James Prockish Helps the Alpine Cowboys Down the Roswell Invaders
June 23, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)
Alpine Cowboys News Release
Dieterich Guertzgen was the winning pitcher throwing 7 innings with 4 strikeouts while allowing 5 hits.
On the mound for the Roswell Invaders it was Phillip Sanders who picked up the loss throwing 6 innings.
For the Alpine Cowboys, James Prockish lead the way at the plate going 2-3.
Brandon Andrews also helped the ballclub at the plate going 0-2.
This game was played in Alpine at Kokernot Field on 2025-06-23 at 6:00:00 PM
With the win the Alpine Cowboys move to 15-9 on the season.
Alpine Cowboys play Roswell Invaders at Joe Bauman at 6:30:00 PM on Jun 24 2025.
With the loss the Roswell Invaders move to 4-20 on the season.
Roswell Invaders play the Alpine Cowboys at Joe Bauman at 6:30:00 PM on Jun 25 2025.
