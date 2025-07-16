Nick Danbrowney Stars as the Bakersfield Train Robbers Defeat the Martinez Sturgeon 14-8

July 16, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

Bakersfield Train Robbers News Release







Nick Danbrowney was the winning pitcher throwing 5 innings with 6 strikeouts while allowing 6 hits.

On the mound for the Martinez Sturgeon it was Ian Concevitch who picked up the loss throwing 5 innings.

For the Bakersfield Train Robbers, Tyler McKenna lead the way at the plate going 2-4.

Joe Starick also helped the ballclub at the plate going 1-2.

This game was played in Bakersfield at Sam Lynn Ballpark on 2025-07-15 at 7:45:00 PM

With the win the Bakersfield Train Robbers move to 28-17 on the season.

Bakersfield Train Robbers play San Rafael Pacifics at Albert Park at 6:00:00 PM on Jul 17 2025.

With the loss the Martinez Sturgeon move to 23-23 on the season.

Martinez Sturgeon play the Dublin Leprechauns at Fallon Field at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 18 2025.







Pecos League Stories from July 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.