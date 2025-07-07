Kyle Langston Stars as the Bakersfield Train Robbers Defeat the Dublin Leprechauns 4-1

July 7, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

Kyle Langston got the win for the Bakersfield Train Robbers thanks to 2 strikeouts. Kyle Langston allowed 1 earned runs on 9 hits and 1 walks over 8 innings.

On the mound for the Dublin Leprechauns it was John Inglis who picked up the loss throwing 8 innings.

For the Bakersfield Train Robbers, Tyler McKenna lead the way at the plate going 1-4.

Emilio Luna also helped the ballclub at the plate going 0-2.

This game was played in Bakersfield at Sam Lynn Ballpark on 2025-07-06 at 7:45:00 PM

With the win the Bakersfield Train Robbers move to 24-14 on the season.

Bakersfield Train Robbers play Charros De Jalisco at Sam Lynn Ballpark at 7:45:00 PM on Jul 7 2025.

With the loss the Dublin Leprechauns move to 20-16 on the season.

Dublin Leprechauns play the San Rafael Pacifics at Fallon Field at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 8 2025.







