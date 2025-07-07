Zack Kamerman and Mike Whalen Lead the Tucson Saguaros over the Santa Fe Fuego 3-1

July 7, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

Tucson Saguaros News Release







On the mound for the Tucson Saguaros it was Zack Kamerman who picked up the win throwing 7 innings. He faced 28 hitters.

On the mound for the Santa Fe Fuego it was Tyler Campbell who picked up the loss throwing 7 innings.

For the Tucson Saguaros, Mike Whalen lead the way at the plate going 0-1.

Logan Meyer also helped the ballclub at the plate going 0-0.

This game was played in Tucson at Kino Sports Complex on 2025-07-06 at 7:00:00 PM

With the win the Tucson Saguaros move to 26-8 on the season.

Tucson Saguaros play Roswell Invaders at Joe Bauman at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 7 2025.

With the loss the Santa Fe Fuego move to 10-24 on the season.

Santa Fe Fuego play the KC Iola Hormigas at Fort Marcy at 6:00:00 PM on Jul 10 2025.







Pecos League Stories from July 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.