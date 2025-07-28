Marquise Wood Helps the Tucson Saguaros Down the Roswell Invaders 15-2

July 28, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

On the mound for the Tucson Saguaros it was Sam Thombs who picked up the win throwing 6 innings. He faced 25 hitters.

On the mound for the Roswell Invaders it was Bryant Chambers who picked up the loss throwing 5 innings.

For the Tucson Saguaros, Marquise Wood lead the way at the plate going 0-1.

Anthony Manisero also helped the ballclub at the plate going 0-2.

This game was played in Roswell at Joe Bauman on 2025-07-28 at 6:30:00 PM

With the win the Tucson Saguaros move to 42-9 on the season.

Tucson Saguaros play Roswell Invaders at Joe Bauman at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 29 2025.

With the loss the Roswell Invaders move to 9-42 on the season.

Roswell Invaders play the Trinidad Triggers at Central Park at 6:00:00 PM on May 28 2026.







