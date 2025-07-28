Dublin Leprechauns Take Playoff Opener over Bakersfield Train Robbers
July 28, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)
Dublin Leprechauns News Release
Dublin opened their Pacific Division semifinal road series in Bakersfield by scoring ten runs in the first two innings Monday night en route to a 17-6 thrashing of the Train Robbers. Leprechauns right fielder Damone Hale hit for the cycle, driving in six runs, while Sam Ott reached base five times and scored four runs. Jumpei Ohashi had three hits for the Train Robbers and John Gay sliced a two-run double but the night belonged to Dublin.
Dublin Leprechauns 17 Bakersfield Train Robbers 6
This game was played on 7/28/2025 at Sam Lynn Ballpark.
