Gordon Wend Leads the Dublin Leprechauns over the Bakersfield Train Robbers 10-7

June 17, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

Gordon Wend got the win for the Dublin Leprechauns.

Jacob Perez was the losing pitcher throwing 5 innings with 2 strikeouts while allowing 6 hits.

For the Dublin Leprechauns, Victor Ceniceros lead the way at the plate going 3-5.

Makana Fo also helped the ballclub at the plate going 0-1.

This game was played in Bakersfield at Sam Lynn Ballpark on 2025-06-16 at 7:45:00 PM

With the win the Dublin Leprechauns move to 9-11 on the season.

Dublin Leprechauns play Bakersfield Train Robbers at Sam Lynn Ballpark at 7:45:00 PM on Jun 17 2025.

With the loss the Bakersfield Train Robbers move to 13-10 on the season.

Bakersfield Train Robbers play the Dublin Leprechauns at Fallon Field at 6:30:00 PM on Jun 19 2025.







