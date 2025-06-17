Gordon Wend Leads the Dublin Leprechauns over the Bakersfield Train Robbers 10-7

Sports stats



Pecos Dublin Leprechauns

Gordon Wend Leads the Dublin Leprechauns over the Bakersfield Train Robbers 10-7

June 17, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)
Dublin Leprechauns News Release


Gordon Wend got the win for the Dublin Leprechauns.

Jacob Perez was the losing pitcher throwing 5 innings with 2 strikeouts while allowing 6 hits.

For the Dublin Leprechauns, Victor Ceniceros lead the way at the plate going 3-5.

Makana Fo also helped the ballclub at the plate going 0-1.

This game was played in Bakersfield at Sam Lynn Ballpark on 2025-06-16 at 7:45:00 PM

With the win the Dublin Leprechauns move to 9-11 on the season.

Dublin Leprechauns play Bakersfield Train Robbers at Sam Lynn Ballpark at 7:45:00 PM on Jun 17 2025.

With the loss the Bakersfield Train Robbers move to 13-10 on the season.

Bakersfield Train Robbers play the Dublin Leprechauns at Fallon Field at 6:30:00 PM on Jun 19 2025.

Check out the Dublin Leprechauns Statistics



Pecos League Stories from June 17, 2025


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Dublin Leprechauns Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central