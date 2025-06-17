Will Hahnfeld Stars as the Garden City Wind Defeat the Roswell Invaders 15-6

June 17, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

Garden City Wind News Release







Will Hahnfeld got the win for the Garden City Wind thanks to 4 strikeouts. Will Hahnfeld allowed 4 earned runs on 6 hits and 3 walks over 5 innings.

Angel Rios got the loss for the Roswell Invaders.

For the Garden City Wind, Gavin Peterson lead the way at the plate going 0-0.

Will Hahnfeld also helped the ballclub at the plate going 0-1.

This game was played in Roswell at Joe Bauman on 2025-06-17 at 6:30:00 PM

With the win the Garden City Wind move to 15-2 on the season.

Garden City Wind play Santa Fe Fuego at Fort Marcy at 6:00:00 PM on Jun 18 2025.

With the loss the Roswell Invaders move to 4-15 on the season.

Roswell Invaders play the Tucson Saguaros at Kino Sports Complex at 7:00:00 PM on Jun 19 2025.







Pecos League Stories from June 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.