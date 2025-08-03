Jose Ballista Stars as the Garden City Wind Defeat the North Platte 80s 2-1

August 3, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

Garden City Wind News Release







On the mound for the Garden City Wind it was Jose Ballista who picked up the win throwing 1 innings. He faced 5 hitters.

Eddie Kafton was the losing pitcher throwing 2 innings with 1 strikeouts while allowing 2 hits.

For the Garden City Wind, Secundino Morales lead the way at the plate going 1-1.

Pierce Khan also helped the ballclub at the plate going 3-3.

This game was played in Garden City at Clint Lightner on 2025-08-03 at 6:30:00 PM

With the win the Garden City Wind move to 45-7 on the season.

Garden City Wind play North Platte 80s at Clint Lightner at 6:30:00 PM on Aug 4 2025.

With the loss the North Platte 80s move to 29-21 on the season.

North Platte 80s play the Garden City Wind at Clint Lightner at 6:00:00 PM on May 28 2026.







Pecos League Stories from August 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.