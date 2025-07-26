Cutter Smith Tosses Seven in Wind Win

July 26, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

Garden City Wind News Release







On the mound for the Garden City Wind it was Cutter Smith who picked up the win throwing 7 innings. He faced 25 hitters.

On the mound for the Blackwell FlyCatchers it was Markus Bracey who picked up the loss throwing 3 innings.

For the Garden City Wind, Rob Morosetti lead the way at the plate going 2-5.

Kaleb Scull also helped the ballclub at the plate going 0-2.

This game was played in Garden City at Clint Lightner on 2025-07-26 at 6:30:00 PM

With the win the Garden City Wind move to 40-7 on the season.

Garden City Wind play KC Iola Hormigas at Clint Lightner at 1:00:00 PM on Jul 27 2025.

With the loss the Blackwell FlyCatchers move to 22-22 on the season.

Blackwell FlyCatchers play the North Platte 80s at Bill Wood Field at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 28 2025.







Pecos League Stories from July 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.