Jacob Bradley Stars as the Alpine Cowboys Defeat the Roswell Invaders, 17-1

July 26, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos) News Release







On the mound for the Alpine Cowboys it was Jacob Bradley who picked up the win throwing 7 innings. He faced 26 hitters.

Tyler Rich was the losing pitcher throwing 6 innings with 1 strikeouts while allowing 5 hits.

For the Alpine Cowboys, John Tuttle lead the way at the plate going 1-2.

James Prockish also helped the ballclub at the plate going 3-7.

This game was played in Alpine at Kokernot Field on 2025-07-26 at 6:00:00 PM

With the win the Alpine Cowboys move to 25-22 on the season.

Alpine Cowboys play Pecos Bills at Cyclone Ballparks at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 27 2025.

With the loss the Roswell Invaders move to 9-40 on the season.

Roswell Invaders play the Tucson Saguaros at Joe Bauman at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 28 2025.

R H E

ROS 1 3 0

ALP 17 13 1

7/26/2025 6:00 PM

Box Story

(8004)Alpine/Alpine

- 1 @ -17







