Jacob Bradley Stars as the Alpine Cowboys Defeat the Roswell Invaders, 17-1
July 26, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos) News Release
On the mound for the Alpine Cowboys it was Jacob Bradley who picked up the win throwing 7 innings. He faced 26 hitters.
Tyler Rich was the losing pitcher throwing 6 innings with 1 strikeouts while allowing 5 hits.
For the Alpine Cowboys, John Tuttle lead the way at the plate going 1-2.
James Prockish also helped the ballclub at the plate going 3-7.
This game was played in Alpine at Kokernot Field on 2025-07-26 at 6:00:00 PM
With the win the Alpine Cowboys move to 25-22 on the season.
Alpine Cowboys play Pecos Bills at Cyclone Ballparks at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 27 2025.
With the loss the Roswell Invaders move to 9-40 on the season.
Roswell Invaders play the Tucson Saguaros at Joe Bauman at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 28 2025.
R H E
ROS 1 3 0
ALP 17 13 1
7/26/2025 6:00 PM
Box Story
(8004)Alpine/Alpine
- 1 @ -17
Pecos League Stories from July 26, 2025
- Jacob Bradley Stars as the Alpine Cowboys Defeat the Roswell Invaders, 17-1 - Pecos
- Cutter Smith Tosses Seven in Wind Win - Garden City Wind
- Rene Rivera and Gustavo Rivera Lead the North Platte 80s over the KC Iola Hormigas 20-3 - North Platte 80s
- Brock Theriot Leads Leprechauns to Win - Dublin Leprechauns
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.