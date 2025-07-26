Brock Theriot Leads Leprechauns to Win

July 26, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

Dublin Leprechauns News Release







Brock Theriot got the win for the Dublin Leprechauns.

On the mound for the Martinez Sturgeon it was Kaleb King who picked up the loss throwing 2 innings.

For the Dublin Leprechauns, Carson Richter lead the way at the plate going 1-4.

Sam Ott also helped the ballclub at the plate going 0-4.

This game was played in Martinez at Joe DiMaggio on 2025-07-25 at 6:00:00 PM

With the win the Dublin Leprechauns move to 33-18 on the season.

Dublin Leprechauns play San Rafael Pacifics at Albert Park at 6:00:00 PM on Jul 26 2025.

With the loss the Martinez Sturgeon move to 26-27 on the season.

Martinez Sturgeon play the San Rafael Pacifics at Joe DiMaggio at 2:00:00 PM on Jul 27 2025.







Pecos League Stories from July 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.