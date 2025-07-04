Sam Ott Leads the Dublin Leprechauns over the Monterey Amberjacks 14-0
July 4, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)
Dublin Leprechauns News Release
Sam Ott got the win for the Dublin Leprechauns thanks to 4 strikeouts. Sam Ott allowed 0 earned runs on 3 hits and 2 walks over 6 innings.
Brayden Harper got the loss for the Monterey Amberjacks.
For the Dublin Leprechauns, Juan CarlosJavier lead the way at the plate going 0-0.
Jojo Barfield also helped the ballclub at the plate going 0-1.
This game was played in Monterey at Sollecito Park on 2025-07-04 at 6:00:00 PM
With the win the Dublin Leprechauns move to 20-14 on the season.
Dublin Leprechauns play San Rafael Pacifics at Albert Park at 6:00:00 PM on Jul 5 2025.
With the loss the Monterey Amberjacks move to 7-25 on the season.
Monterey Amberjacks play the San Rafael Pacifics at Sollecito Park at 1:00:00 PM on Jul 6 2025.
