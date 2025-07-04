Eddie Kafton Leads the North Platte 80s over the Trinidad Triggers 10-6
July 4, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)
North Platte 80s News Release
On the mound for the North Platte 80s it was Eddie Kafton who picked up the win throwing 3 innings. He faced 15 hitters.
On the mound for the Trinidad Triggers it was Daniel Rosas who picked up the loss throwing 5 innings.
Alex Kornblau also helped the ballclub at the plate going 1-4.
This game was played in Trinidad at Central Park on 2025-07-04 at 5:05:00 PM
With the win the North Platte 80s move to 15-15 on the season.
North Platte 80s play Trinidad Triggers at Central Park at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 5 2025.
With the loss the Trinidad Triggers move to 11-22 on the season.
Trinidad Triggers play the KC Iola Hormigas at Allen County at 6:00:00 PM on Jul 7 2025.
