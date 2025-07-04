Nick Capozzi Helps the Pecos Bills Down the Alpine Cowboys
July 4, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)
Pecos Bills News Release
Jason Bickford got the win for the Pecos Bills thanks to 1 strikeouts. Jason Bickford allowed 3 earned runs on 3 hits and 1 walks over 1 innings.
Jean Reyes was the losing pitcher throwing 0 innings with 1 strikeouts while allowing 2 hits.
For the Pecos Bills, Nick Capozzi lead the way at the plate going 2-5.
Rene Mendoza also helped the ballclub at the plate going 1-4.
This game was played in Alpine at Kokernot Field on 2025-07-03 at 6:00:00 PM
With the win the Pecos Bills move to 21-11 on the season.
Pecos Bills play Alpine Cowboys at Kokernot Field at 4:00:00 PM on Jul 4 2025.
With the loss the Alpine Cowboys move to 17-15 on the season.
Alpine Cowboys play the Garden City Wind at Clint Lightner at 6:35:00 PM on Jul 6 2025.
Pecos League Stories from July 4, 2025
