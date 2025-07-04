Nick Capozzi Helps the Pecos Bills Down the Alpine Cowboys

July 4, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

Pecos Bills News Release







Jason Bickford got the win for the Pecos Bills thanks to 1 strikeouts. Jason Bickford allowed 3 earned runs on 3 hits and 1 walks over 1 innings.

Jean Reyes was the losing pitcher throwing 0 innings with 1 strikeouts while allowing 2 hits.

For the Pecos Bills, Nick Capozzi lead the way at the plate going 2-5.

Rene Mendoza also helped the ballclub at the plate going 1-4.

This game was played in Alpine at Kokernot Field on 2025-07-03 at 6:00:00 PM

With the win the Pecos Bills move to 21-11 on the season.

Pecos Bills play Alpine Cowboys at Kokernot Field at 4:00:00 PM on Jul 4 2025.

With the loss the Alpine Cowboys move to 17-15 on the season.

Alpine Cowboys play the Garden City Wind at Clint Lightner at 6:35:00 PM on Jul 6 2025.







Pecos League Stories from July 4, 2025

Nick Capozzi Helps the Pecos Bills Down the Alpine Cowboys - Pecos Bills

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.