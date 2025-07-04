Nick Capozzi Helps the Pecos Bills Down the Alpine Cowboys

Sports stats

Pecos Pecos Bills

Nick Capozzi Helps the Pecos Bills Down the Alpine Cowboys

July 4, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)
Pecos Bills News Release


Jason Bickford got the win for the Pecos Bills thanks to 1 strikeouts. Jason Bickford allowed 3 earned runs on 3 hits and 1 walks over 1 innings.

Jean Reyes was the losing pitcher throwing 0 innings with 1 strikeouts while allowing 2 hits.

For the Pecos Bills, Nick Capozzi lead the way at the plate going 2-5.

Rene Mendoza also helped the ballclub at the plate going 1-4.

This game was played in Alpine at Kokernot Field on 2025-07-03 at 6:00:00 PM

With the win the Pecos Bills move to 21-11 on the season.

Pecos Bills play Alpine Cowboys at Kokernot Field at 4:00:00 PM on Jul 4 2025.

With the loss the Alpine Cowboys move to 17-15 on the season.

Alpine Cowboys play the Garden City Wind at Clint Lightner at 6:35:00 PM on Jul 6 2025.

Check out the Pecos Bills Statistics



Pecos League Stories from July 4, 2025


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Pecos Bills Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central