Braeden Levondowski and Nick Capozzi Lead the Pecos Bills over the Santa Fe Fuego 19-7

June 30, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

Braeden Levondowski got the win for the Pecos Bills thanks to 7 strikeouts. Braeden Levondowski allowed 5 earned runs on 9 hits and 7 walks over 7 innings.

Amilcar Arano got the loss for the Santa Fe Fuego.

For the Pecos Bills, Nick Capozzi lead the way at the plate going 1-5.

Rene Mendoza also helped the ballclub at the plate going 2-3.

This game was played in Santa Fe at Fort Marcy on 2025-06-29 at 6:00:00 PM

With the win the Pecos Bills move to 17-11 on the season.

Pecos Bills play Alpine Cowboys at Cyclone Ballparks at 6:30:00 PM on Jun 30 2025.

With the loss the Santa Fe Fuego move to 10-19 on the season.

Santa Fe Fuego play the Tucson Saguaros at Fort Marcy at 6:00:00 PM on Jul 3 2025.







