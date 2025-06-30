Cutter Smith and Tobie Teke Lead the Garden City Wind over the KC Iola Hormigas 15-4
June 30, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)
Garden City Wind News Release
Cutter Smith got the win for the Garden City Wind.
Colin Sepulveda was the losing pitcher throwing 3 innings with 1 strikeouts while allowing 4 hits.
For the Garden City Wind, Tobie Teke lead the way at the plate going 0-1.
Jacob Talamante also helped the ballclub at the plate going 4-6.
This game was played in Iola at Allen County on 2025-06-30 at 6:00:00 PM
With the win the Garden City Wind move to 25-3 on the season.
Garden City Wind play KC Iola Hormigas at Allen County at 6:00:00 PM on Jul 1 2025.
With the loss the KC Iola Hormigas move to 6-18 on the season.
KC Iola Hormigas play the Blackwell FlyCatchers at Morgan Field at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 3 2025.
