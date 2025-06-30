Glenn Simes and Rudy Solis Lead the Blackwell FlyCatchers over the North Platte 80s 9-8

June 30, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

Blackwell Flycatchers News Release







Glenn Simes got the win for the Blackwell FlyCatchers thanks to 8 strikeouts. Glenn Simes allowed 3 earned runs on 6 hits and 1 walks over 7 innings.

Trever Nelson got the loss for the North Platte 80s.

For the Blackwell FlyCatchers, Rudy Solis lead the way at the plate going 1-4.

Cade Caldwell also helped the ballclub at the plate going 0-2.

This game was played in North Platte at Bill Wood Field on 2025-06-30 at 6:30:00 PM

With the win the Blackwell FlyCatchers move to 13-10 on the season.

Blackwell FlyCatchers play Roswell Invaders at Morgan Field at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 1 2025.

With the loss the North Platte 80s move to 13-15 on the season.

North Platte 80s play the Trinidad Triggers at Central Park at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 3 2025.







Pecos League Stories from June 30, 2025

