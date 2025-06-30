Glenn Simes and Rudy Solis Lead the Blackwell FlyCatchers over the North Platte 80s 9-8
June 30, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)
Blackwell Flycatchers News Release
Glenn Simes got the win for the Blackwell FlyCatchers thanks to 8 strikeouts. Glenn Simes allowed 3 earned runs on 6 hits and 1 walks over 7 innings.
Trever Nelson got the loss for the North Platte 80s.
For the Blackwell FlyCatchers, Rudy Solis lead the way at the plate going 1-4.
Cade Caldwell also helped the ballclub at the plate going 0-2.
This game was played in North Platte at Bill Wood Field on 2025-06-30 at 6:30:00 PM
With the win the Blackwell FlyCatchers move to 13-10 on the season.
Blackwell FlyCatchers play Roswell Invaders at Morgan Field at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 1 2025.
With the loss the North Platte 80s move to 13-15 on the season.
North Platte 80s play the Trinidad Triggers at Central Park at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 3 2025.
