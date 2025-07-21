Roman Berretta Throws Blackwell to Victory

July 21, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

Roman Berretta got the win for the Blackwell FlyCatchers.

On the mound for the KC Iola Hormigas it was Jacob Strobel who picked up the loss throwing 3 innings.

For the Blackwell FlyCatchers, Ethaniel Almendarez lead the way at the plate going 0-2.

Joseph Boone also helped the ballclub at the plate going 1-4.

This game was played in Iola at Allen County on 2025-07-20 at 6:00:00 PM

With the win the Blackwell FlyCatchers move to 21-18 on the season.

Blackwell FlyCatchers play KC Iola Hormigas at Allen County at 6:00:00 PM on Jul 21 2025.

With the loss the KC Iola Hormigas move to 11-27 on the season.

KC Iola Hormigas play the Blackwell FlyCatchers at Allen County at 6:00:00 PM on Jul 22 2025.







