Glenn Simes Stars as the Blackwell FlyCatchers Defeat the KC Iola Hormigas 7-4

July 6, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

Blackwell Flycatchers News Release







Glenn Simes got the win for the Blackwell FlyCatchers.

Jake Slocum was the losing pitcher throwing 5 innings with 7 strikeouts while allowing 7 hits.

For the Blackwell FlyCatchers, Rudy Solis lead the way at the plate going 1-4.

Markus Bracey also helped the ballclub at the plate going 0-3.

This game was played in Kansas City at Satchel Paige Stadium on 2025-07-06 at 1:00:00 PM

With the win the Blackwell FlyCatchers move to 18-11 on the season.

Blackwell FlyCatchers play North Platte 80s at Morgan Field at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 7 2025.

With the loss the KC Iola Hormigas move to 7-22 on the season.

KC Iola Hormigas play the Trinidad Triggers at Allen County at 6:00:00 PM on Jul 8 2025.







Pecos League Stories from July 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.