Derek Cabrera Stars as the Tucson Saguaros Defeat the Santa Fe Fuego 11-3

July 6, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

Tucson Saguaros News Release







On the mound for the Tucson Saguaros it was Derek Cabrera who picked up the win throwing 5 innings. He faced 25 hitters.

Nicholas Trujillo was the losing pitcher throwing 4 innings with 3 strikeouts while allowing 7 hits.

For the Tucson Saguaros, Gino Helmuth lead the way at the plate going 0-0.

Hayden Leopold also helped the ballclub at the plate going 3-5.

This game was played in Tucson at Kino Sports Complex on 2025-07-05 at 7:00:00 PM

With the win the Tucson Saguaros move to 24-8 on the season.

Tucson Saguaros play Santa Fe Fuego at Kino Sports Complex at 7:00:00 PM on Jul 6 2025.

With the loss the Santa Fe Fuego move to 10-22 on the season.

Santa Fe Fuego play the KC Iola Hormigas at Fort Marcy at 6:00:00 PM on Jul 10 2025.







