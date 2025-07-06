Jared Greer Throws Seven to Lift Pacifics
July 6, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)
San Rafael Pacifics News Release
On the mound for the San Rafael Pacifics it was Jared Greer who picked up the win throwing 7 innings. He faced 36 hitters.
Manny Corpas was the losing pitcher throwing 4 innings with 3 strikeouts while allowing 4 hits.
For the San Rafael Pacifics, Kyle Guerra lead the way at the plate going 4-5.
He homered in the game as well.
Chris Wright also helped the ballclub at the plate going 1-4.
This game was played in Monterey at Sollecito Park on 2025-07-06 at 1:00:00 PM
With the win the San Rafael Pacifics move to 28-12 on the season.
San Rafael Pacifics play Dublin Leprechauns at Fallon Field at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 8 2025.
With the loss the Monterey Amberjacks move to 8-26 on the season.
Monterey Amberjacks play the Martinez Sturgeon at Joe DiMaggio at 6:00:00 PM on Jul 9 2025.
