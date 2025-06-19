Richard Kiel Stars as the San Rafael Pacifics Defeat the Martinez Sturgeon 17-4

June 19, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

San Rafael Pacifics News Release







Richard Kiel got the win for the San Rafael Pacifics thanks to 6 strikeouts. Richard Kiel allowed 4 earned runs on 7 hits and 2 walks over 6 innings.

On the mound for the Martinez Sturgeon it was Jose Velasquez who picked up the loss throwing 4 innings.

For the San Rafael Pacifics, Jonathan Waite lead the way at the plate going 3-3.

He homered in the game as well.

Chris Wright also helped the ballclub at the plate going 1-4.

This game was played in Martinez at Joe DiMaggio on 2025-06-18 at 6:00:00 PM

With the win the San Rafael Pacifics move to 17-7 on the season.

San Rafael Pacifics play Monterey Amberjacks at Albert Park at 6:00:00 PM on Jun 19 2025.

With the loss the Martinez Sturgeon move to 14-10 on the season.

Martinez Sturgeon play the San Rafael Pacifics at Albert Park at 6:00:00 PM on Jun 20 2025.







Pecos League Stories from June 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.