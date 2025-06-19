Jonathon LaGuire Leads the Pecos Bills over the Roswell Invaders 8-6

June 19, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

Jonathon LaGuire got the win for the Pecos Bills.

Nester Perela was the losing pitcher throwing 1 innings with 1 strikeouts while allowing 1 hits.

For the Pecos Bills, Carlos Anziani lead the way at the plate going 0-0.

Phillip Jones also helped the ballclub at the plate going 0-2.

This game was played in Roswell at Joe Bauman on 2025-06-18 at 6:30:00 PM

With the win the Pecos Bills move to 13-8 on the season.

Pecos Bills play Garden City Wind at Clint Lightner at 6:30:00 PM on Jun 19 2025.

With the loss the Roswell Invaders move to 4-16 on the season.

Roswell Invaders play the Tucson Saguaros at Kino Sports Complex at 7:00:00 PM on Jun 20 2025.







