Cutter Smith Stars as the Garden City Wind Defeat the Santa Fe Fuego 22-9
June 19, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)
Garden City Wind News Release
Cutter Smith was the winning pitcher throwing 5 innings with 8 strikeouts while allowing 8 hits.
Quinton Copeland got the loss for the Santa Fe Fuego.
For the Garden City Wind, Drew Woodley lead the way at the plate going 1-3.
Dominic Enbody also helped the ballclub at the plate going 0-5.
This game was played in Santa Fe at Fort Marcy on 2025-06-18 at 6:00:00 PM
With the win the Garden City Wind move to 16-2 on the season.
Garden City Wind play Pecos Bills at Clint Lightner at 6:30:00 PM on Jun 19 2025.
With the loss the Santa Fe Fuego move to 7-11 on the season.
Santa Fe Fuego play the Pecos League of Professional Baseball Clubs at Fort Marcy at 9:00:00 AM on Jun 20 2025.
