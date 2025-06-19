Davin Meier Stars as the Garden City Wind Defeat the Pecos Bills 13-3

June 19, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

Garden City Wind News Release







Davin Meier was the winning pitcher throwing 2 innings with 2 strikeouts while allowing 1 hits.

On the mound for the Pecos Bills it was Hunter Rossi who picked up the loss throwing 6 innings.

For the Garden City Wind, Drew Woodley lead the way at the plate going 1-2.

Jacob Talamante also helped the ballclub at the plate going 4-6.

This game was played in Garden City at Clint Lightner on 2025-06-19 at 6:30:00 PM

With the win the Garden City Wind move to 17-2 on the season.

Garden City Wind play Pecos Bills at Clint Lightner at 6:30:00 PM on Jun 20 2025.

With the loss the Pecos Bills move to 13-9 on the season.

Pecos Bills play the Tucson Saguaros at Cyclone Ballparks at 6:30:00 PM on Jun 23 2025.







Pecos League Stories from June 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.