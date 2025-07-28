Zach Westbrook Leads the Garden City Wind over the KC Iola Hormigas 13-2

July 28, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

Garden City Wind News Release







Zach Westbrook got the win for the Garden City Wind.

Jacob Strobel was the losing pitcher throwing 4 innings with 3 strikeouts while allowing 10 hits.

For the Garden City Wind, Zach Westbrook lead the way at the plate going 0-1.

Gavin Peterson also helped the ballclub at the plate going 0-0.

This game was played in Garden City at Clint Lightner on 2025-07-28 at 6:30:00 PM

With the win the Garden City Wind move to 42-7 on the season.

Garden City Wind play KC Iola Hormigas at Clint Lightner at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 29 2025.

With the loss the KC Iola Hormigas move to 12-33 on the season.

KC Iola Hormigas play the Blackwell FlyCatchers at Morgan Field at 6:00:00 PM on May 28 2026.







Pecos League Stories from July 28, 2025

Zach Westbrook Leads the Garden City Wind over the KC Iola Hormigas 13-2 - Garden City Wind

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.