Grant Garza Leads the Garden City Wind over the KC Iola Hormigas 4-3

July 30, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

Garden City Wind News Release







Grant Garza was the winning pitcher throwing 2 innings with 4 strikeouts while allowing 2 hits.

TC Burns got the loss for the KC Iola Hormigas.

For the Garden City Wind, Jeremiah Williams lead the way at the plate going 0-1.

Adam Purdy also helped the ballclub at the plate going 0-3.

This game was played in Garden City at Clint Lightner on 2025-07-29 at 6:30:00 PM

With the win the Garden City Wind move to 43-7 on the season.

Garden City Wind play Coastal Baseball at Clint Lightner at 6:30:00 PM on Aug 2 2025.

With the loss the KC Iola Hormigas move to 12-34 on the season.

KC Iola Hormigas play the Blackwell FlyCatchers at Morgan Field at 6:00:00 PM on May 28 2026.







