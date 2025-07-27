Garden City Wind Top the KC Iola Hormigas Behind Adam Purdy 11-3

July 27, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

Cole Lee got the win for the Garden City Wind.

On the mound for the KC Iola Hormigas it was Jesus Audeves who picked up the loss throwing 3 innings.

For the Garden City Wind, Adam Purdy lead the way at the plate going 1-2.

Cole Lee also helped the ballclub at the plate going 0-2.

This game was played in Garden City at Clint Lightner on 2025-07-27 at 1:00:00 PM

With the win the Garden City Wind move to 41-7 on the season.

Garden City Wind play KC Iola Hormigas at Clint Lightner at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 28 2025.

With the loss the KC Iola Hormigas move to 12-32 on the season.

KC Iola Hormigas play the Garden City Wind at Clint Lightner at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 29 2025.







