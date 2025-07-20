San Rafael Pacifics Top theMonterey Amberjacks 5-0

July 20, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

San Rafael Pacifics News Release







Jared Greer got the win for the San Rafael Pacifics.

Greg Salazar got the loss for the Monterey Amberjacks.

For the San Rafael Pacifics, Richard Kiel lead the way at the plate going 0-1.

Chris Wright also helped the ballclub at the plate going 1-4.

This game was played in Monterey at Sollecito Park on 2025-07-20 at 1:00:00 PM

With the win the San Rafael Pacifics move to 34-15 on the season.

San Rafael Pacifics play Dublin Leprechauns at Fallon Field at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 22 2025.

With the loss the Monterey Amberjacks move to 11-36 on the season.

Monterey Amberjacks play the Bakersfield Train Robbers at Sam Lynn Ballpark at 7:45:00 PM on Jul 23 2025.







