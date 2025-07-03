Pacifics Ride Richard Kiel to Victory

July 3, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

Richard Kiel got the win for the San Rafael Pacifics thanks to 2 strikeouts. Richard Kiel allowed 2 earned runs on 10 hits and 2 walks over 9 innings.

Joe Riddle was the losing pitcher throwing 5 innings with 5 strikeouts while allowing 14 hits.

For the San Rafael Pacifics, Aki Buckson lead the way at the plate going 2-4.

Kyle Guerra also helped the ballclub at the plate going 1-4.

This game was played in Bakersfield at Sam Lynn Ballpark on 2025-07-02 at 7:45:00 PM

With the win the San Rafael Pacifics move to 25-11 on the season.

San Rafael Pacifics play Martinez Sturgeon at Albert Park at 6:00:00 PM on Jul 3 2025.

With the loss the Bakersfield Train Robbers move to 21-14 on the season.

Bakersfield Train Robbers play the Charros De Jalisco at Sam Lynn Ballpark at 6:00:00 PM on Jul 4 2025.







