Garden City Wind Top the Alpine Cowboys Behind Andrew Brautman 9-2

July 6, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)
Garden City Wind News Release
Cole Lee got the win for the Garden City Wind thanks to 4 strikeouts. Cole Lee allowed 2 earned runs on 5 hits and 2 walks over 6 innings.
On the mound for the Alpine Cowboys it was Dieterich Guertzgen who picked up the loss throwing 4 innings.
For the Garden City Wind, Andrew Brautman lead the way at the plate going 3-3.
He homered in the game as well.
Ritter Steinmann also helped the ballclub at the plate going 0-0.
This game was played in Garden City at Clint Lightner on 2025-07-06 at 1:35:00 PM
With the win the Garden City Wind move to 30-4 on the season.
Garden City Wind play Alpine Cowboys at Clint Lightner at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 7 2025.
With the loss the Alpine Cowboys move to 18-16 on the season.
Alpine Cowboys play the Garden City Wind at Clint Lightner at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 8 2025.
