Thomas Fitzpatrick Helps the Vallejo Seaweed Down the Martinez Sturgeon

July 6, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

Vallejo Seaweed News Release







On the mound for the Vallejo Seaweed it was Christian Zellner who picked up the win throwing 7 innings. He faced 30 hitters.

On the mound for the Martinez Sturgeon it was Kaleb King who picked up the loss throwing 3 innings.

For the Vallejo Seaweed, Thomas Fitzpatrick lead the way at the plate going 0-2.

Michael Pavelchak also helped the ballclub at the plate going 2-3.

This game was played in Martinez at Joe DiMaggio on 2025-07-06 at 2:00:00 PM

With the win the Vallejo Seaweed move to 13-25 on the season.

Vallejo Seaweed play Monterey Amberjacks at Wilson Park at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 8 2025.

With the loss the Martinez Sturgeon move to 19-19 on the season.

Martinez Sturgeon play the Charros De Jalisco at Fallon Field at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 9 2025.







Pecos League Stories from July 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.