Thomas Fitzpatrick Helps the Vallejo Seaweed Down the Martinez Sturgeon
July 6, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)
Vallejo Seaweed News Release
On the mound for the Vallejo Seaweed it was Christian Zellner who picked up the win throwing 7 innings. He faced 30 hitters.
On the mound for the Martinez Sturgeon it was Kaleb King who picked up the loss throwing 3 innings.
For the Vallejo Seaweed, Thomas Fitzpatrick lead the way at the plate going 0-2.
Michael Pavelchak also helped the ballclub at the plate going 2-3.
This game was played in Martinez at Joe DiMaggio on 2025-07-06 at 2:00:00 PM
With the win the Vallejo Seaweed move to 13-25 on the season.
Vallejo Seaweed play Monterey Amberjacks at Wilson Park at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 8 2025.
With the loss the Martinez Sturgeon move to 19-19 on the season.
Martinez Sturgeon play the Charros De Jalisco at Fallon Field at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 9 2025.
