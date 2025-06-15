Christian Zellner Stars as the Vallejo Seaweed Defeat the Monterey Amberjacks 10-1

June 15, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

Vallejo Seaweed News Release







Christian Zellner got the win for the Vallejo Seaweed.

Alberto Campos was the losing pitcher throwing 1 innings with 0 strikeouts while allowing 1 hits.

For the Vallejo Seaweed, Ethan Whatley lead the way at the plate going 2-4.

Bryce Hayman also helped the ballclub at the plate going 3-4.

This game was played in Monterey at Sollecito Park on 2025-06-15 at 1:00:00 PM

With the win the Vallejo Seaweed move to 10-11 on the season.

Vallejo Seaweed play San Rafael Pacifics at Wilson Park at 6:30:00 PM on Jun 16 2025.

With the loss the Monterey Amberjacks move to 4-17 on the season.

Monterey Amberjacks play the Vallejo Seaweed at Wilson Park at 6:30:00 PM on Jun 17 2025.







