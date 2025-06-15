Jacob Bosse Leads the KC Iola Hormigas over the Blackwell FlyCatchers 6-3

June 15, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

Kansas City Hormigas News Release







Jacob Bosse got the win for the KC Iola Hormigas thanks to 7 strikeouts. Jacob Bosse allowed 3 earned runs on 5 hits and 3 walks over 6 innings.

Owen Little got the loss for the Blackwell FlyCatchers.

For the KC Iola Hormigas, Jacob Slocomb lead the way at the plate going 0-1.

Reed Carter also helped the ballclub at the plate going 0-2.

This game was played in Kansas City at Satchel Paige Stadium on 2025-06-15 at 1:00:00 PM

With the win the KC Iola Hormigas move to 2-11 on the season.

KC Iola Hormigas play Pecos League of Professional Baseball Clubs at Satchel Paige Stadium at 9:00 AM on Jun 16 2025.

With the loss the Blackwell FlyCatchers move to 6-6 on the season.

Blackwell FlyCatchers play the KC Iola Hormigas at Allen County at 6:00:00 PM on Jun 17 2025.







