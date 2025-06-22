KC Iola Hormigas Top the Trinidad Triggers Behind Jacob Slocomb 17-13

June 22, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

On the mound for the KC Iola Hormigas it was Jacob Strobel who picked up the win throwing 4 innings. He faced 27 hitters.

LeRoy Rushing was the losing pitcher throwing 2 innings with 0 strikeouts while allowing 6 hits.

For the KC Iola Hormigas, Jacob Slocomb lead the way at the plate going 0-0.

Jacob Strobel also helped the ballclub at the plate going 0-0.

This game was played in Kansas City at Satchel Paige Stadium on 2025-06-22 at 1:00:00 PM

With the win the KC Iola Hormigas move to 4-14 on the season.

KC Iola Hormigas play Trinidad Triggers at Allen County at 6:00:00 PM on Jun 23 2025.

With the loss the Trinidad Triggers move to 7-15 on the season.

Trinidad Triggers play the North Platte 80s at Central Park at 6:30:00 PM on Jun 25 2025.







