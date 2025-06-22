Eddy Kafton Leads the North Platte 80s Over the Garden City Wind, 9-8
June 22, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos) News Release
Eddy Kafton was the winning pitcher throwing 1 innings with 1 strikeouts while allowing 0 hits.
Jeremiah Williams got the loss for the Garden City Wind.
For the North Platte 80s, Corey Steward lead the way at the plate going 0-0.
Tj Beninati also helped the ballclub at the plate going 0-5.
This game was played in North Platte at Bill Wood Field on 2025-06-21 at 6:30:00 PM
With the win the North Platte 80s move to 11-8 on the season.
North Platte 80s play Garden City Wind at Bill Wood Field at 6:30:00 PM on Jun 22 2025.
With the loss the Garden City Wind move to 18-3 on the season.
Garden City Wind play the North Platte 80s at Bill Wood Field at 6:30:00 PM on Jun 23 2025.
R H E
GCK 8 10 2
NPL 9 8 6
6/21/2025 6:30 PM
