Juan Ortega Leads the Trinidad Triggers Over the Blackwell FlyCatchers, 14-7
June 22, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos) News Release
Juan Ortega was the winning pitcher throwing 4 innings with 5 strikeouts while allowing 3 hits.
On the mound for the Blackwell FlyCatchers it was Owen Little who picked up the loss throwing 3 innings.
For the Trinidad Triggers, Juan Ortega lead the way at the plate going 0-4.
Jake Tanner also helped the ballclub at the plate going 0-4.
This game was played in Blackwell at Morgan Field on 2025-06-21 at 6:30:00 PM
With the win the Trinidad Triggers move to 7-14 on the season.
Trinidad Triggers play KC Iola Hormigas at Satchel Paige Stadium at 1:00:00 PM on Jun 22 2025.
With the loss the Blackwell FlyCatchers move to 8-8 on the season.
Blackwell FlyCatchers play the Santa Fe Fuego at Morgan Field at 6:30:00 PM on Jun 23 2025.
R H E
TRI 14 12 0
BLA 7 5 6
6/21/2025 6:30 PM
