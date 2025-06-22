Juan Ortega Leads the Trinidad Triggers Over the Blackwell FlyCatchers, 14-7

Juan Ortega was the winning pitcher throwing 4 innings with 5 strikeouts while allowing 3 hits.

On the mound for the Blackwell FlyCatchers it was Owen Little who picked up the loss throwing 3 innings.

For the Trinidad Triggers, Juan Ortega lead the way at the plate going 0-4.

Jake Tanner also helped the ballclub at the plate going 0-4.

This game was played in Blackwell at Morgan Field on 2025-06-21 at 6:30:00 PM

With the win the Trinidad Triggers move to 7-14 on the season.

Trinidad Triggers play KC Iola Hormigas at Satchel Paige Stadium at 1:00:00 PM on Jun 22 2025.

With the loss the Blackwell FlyCatchers move to 8-8 on the season.

Blackwell FlyCatchers play the Santa Fe Fuego at Morgan Field at 6:30:00 PM on Jun 23 2025.

R H E

TRI 14 12 0

BLA 7 5 6

6/21/2025 6:30 PM

Pecos League Stories from June 22, 2025

