Tucson Saguaros Top the Roswell Invaders Behind Brian Ledezma 8-6

June 22, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

Tucson Saguaros News Release







On the mound for the Tucson Saguaros it was Ian Lanik who picked up the win throwing 2 innings. He faced 6 hitters.

Michael Martinez got the loss for the Roswell Invaders.

For the Tucson Saguaros, Brian Ledezma lead the way at the plate going 1-1.

Mike Whalen also helped the ballclub at the plate going 0-0.

This game was played in Tucson at Kino Sports Complex on 2025-06-21 at 7:00:00 PM

With the win the Tucson Saguaros move to 18-4 on the season.

Tucson Saguaros play Pecos Bills at Cyclone Ballparks at 6:30:00 PM on Jun 23 2025.

With the loss the Roswell Invaders move to 4-19 on the season.

Roswell Invaders play the Alpine Cowboys at Joe Bauman at 6:30:00 PM on Jun 24 2025.







Pecos League Stories from June 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.