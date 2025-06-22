Renaldito Flores Stars as the Santa Fe Fuego Defeat the Blackwell FlyCatchers 7-6

June 22, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

Santa Fe Fuego News Release







Renaldito Flores was the winning pitcher throwing 5 innings with 11 strikeouts while allowing 2 hits.

Dominic Scotti was the losing pitcher throwing 6 innings with 6 strikeouts while allowing 9 hits.

For the Santa Fe Fuego, Rupert Watson lead the way at the plate going 2-3.

He homered in the game as well.

Rickey Rivas also helped the ballclub at the plate going 0-3.

This game was played in Blackwell at Morgan Field on 2025-06-22 at 6:30:00 PM

With the win the Santa Fe Fuego move to 8-14 on the season.

Santa Fe Fuego play Blackwell FlyCatchers at Morgan Field at 6:30:00 PM on Jun 23 2025.

With the loss the Blackwell FlyCatchers move to 8-9 on the season.

Blackwell FlyCatchers play the KC Iola Hormigas at Morgan Field at 6:30:00 PM on Jun 26 2025.







