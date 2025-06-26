Joey Muccilli and Rupert Watson Lead the Santa Fe Fuego over the KC Iola Hormigas 16-11

June 26, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

Joey Muccilli got the win for the Santa Fe Fuego thanks to 2 strikeouts. Joey Muccilli allowed 3 earned runs on 5 hits and 1 walks over 2 innings.

Sebastian Suarez was the losing pitcher throwing 2 innings with 4 strikeouts while allowing 3 hits.

For the Santa Fe Fuego, Rupert Watson lead the way at the plate going 3-5.

Willian Suarez also helped the ballclub at the plate going 0-1.

This game was played in Iola at Allen County on 2025-06-25 at 6:00:00 PM

With the win the Santa Fe Fuego move to 9-16 on the season.

Santa Fe Fuego play Garden City Wind at Clint Lightner at 6:30:00 PM on Jun 26 2025.

With the loss the KC Iola Hormigas move to 6-15 on the season.

KC Iola Hormigas play the Blackwell FlyCatchers at Morgan Field at 6:30:00 PM on Jun 27 2025.







