Benjamin Smith Stars as the North Platte 80s Defeat the Trinidad Triggers 12-7

June 26, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

Benjamin Smith got the win for the North Platte 80s.

Freedy Weimer was the losing pitcher throwing 4 innings with 2 strikeouts while allowing 3 hits.

For the North Platte 80s, Caleb Copeland lead the way at the plate going 2-5.

Luke Harris also helped the ballclub at the plate going 0-0.

This game was played in Trinidad at Central Park on 2025-06-25 at 6:30:00 PM

With the win the North Platte 80s move to 12-11 on the season.

North Platte 80s play Trinidad Triggers at Central Park at 6:30:00 PM on Jun 26 2025.

With the loss the Trinidad Triggers move to 7-17 on the season.

Trinidad Triggers play the Roswell Invaders at Central Park at 6:30:00 PM on Jun 27 2025.







