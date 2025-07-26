Rene Rivera and Gustavo Rivera Lead the North Platte 80s over the KC Iola Hormigas 20-3

July 26, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

North Platte 80s News Release







Rene Rivera got the win for the North Platte 80s thanks to 2 strikeouts. Rene Rivera allowed 1 earned runs on 8 hits and 1 walks over 5 innings.

On the mound for the KC Iola Hormigas it was Frankie Almendarez who picked up the loss throwing 2 innings.

For the North Platte 80s, Gustavo Rivera lead the way at the plate going 1-3.

Luke Harris also helped the ballclub at the plate going 0-0.

This game was played in North Platte at Bill Wood Field on 2025-07-25 at 6:30:00 PM

With the win the North Platte 80s move to 25-19 on the season.

North Platte 80s play KC Iola Hormigas at Bill Wood Field at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 26 2025.

With the loss the KC Iola Hormigas move to 12-30 on the season.

KC Iola Hormigas play the Garden City Wind at Clint Lightner at 1:00:00 PM on Jul 27 2025.







Pecos League Stories from July 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.