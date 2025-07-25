Gustavo Rivera Helps the North Platte 80s Down the KC Iola Hormigas 25-2

July 25, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

North Platte 80s News Release







Pierce Salbego was the winning pitcher throwing 5 innings with 7 strikeouts while allowing 6 hits.

On the mound for the KC Iola Hormigas it was Jacob Strobel who picked up the loss throwing 4 innings.

For the North Platte 80s, Gustavo Rivera lead the way at the plate going 0-2.

Luke Harris also helped the ballclub at the plate going 0-0.

This game was played in North Platte at Bill Wood Field on 2025-07-24 at 6:30:00 PM

With the win the North Platte 80s move to 24-19 on the season.

North Platte 80s play KC Iola Hormigas at Bill Wood Field at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 25 2025.

With the loss the KC Iola Hormigas move to 12-29 on the season.

KC Iola Hormigas play the North Platte 80s at Bill Wood Field at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 26 2025.







