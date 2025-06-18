Adam Metivier Leads the Santa Fe Fuego over the Pecos Bills 2-1

June 18, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

Santa Fe Fuego News Release







On the mound for the Santa Fe Fuego it was Adam Metivier who picked up the win throwing 6 innings. He faced 22 hitters.

Tyler Campbell got the loss for the Pecos Bills.

For the Santa Fe Fuego, Rickey Rivas lead the way at the plate going 1-2.

Quinton Copeland also helped the ballclub at the plate going 3-5.

This game was played in Pecos at Cyclone Ballparks on 2025-06-17 at 4:00:00 PM

With the win the Santa Fe Fuego move to 7-10 on the season.

Santa Fe Fuego play Garden City Wind at Fort Marcy at 6:00:00 PM on Jun 18 2025.

With the loss the Pecos Bills move to 12-8 on the season.

Pecos Bills play the Garden City Wind at Clint Lightner at 6:30:00 PM on Jun 19 2025.







