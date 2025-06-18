Miguel Rosado Helps the Tucson Saguaros Down the Alpine Cowboys

June 18, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

Tucson Saguaros News Release







On the mound for the Tucson Saguaros it was Blake Garrett who picked up the win throwing 7 innings. He faced 27 hitters.

Parker Wakeman was the losing pitcher throwing 3 innings with 3 strikeouts while allowing 7 hits.

For the Tucson Saguaros, Miguel Rosado lead the way at the plate going 0-0.

Mike Whalen also helped the ballclub at the plate going 0-0.

This game was played in Alpine at Kokernot Field on 2025-06-18 at 6:00:00 PM

With the win the Tucson Saguaros move to 15-4 on the season.

Tucson Saguaros play Roswell Invaders at Kino Sports Complex at 7:00:00 PM on Jun 19 2025.

With the loss the Alpine Cowboys move to 11-9 on the season.

Alpine Cowboys play the Santa Fe Fuego at Fort Marcy at 6:00:00 PM on Jun 20 2025.







Pecos League Stories from June 18, 2025

