Tucson Saguaros Top the Pecos Bills Behind Marquise Wood 13-11

August 3, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

Tucson Saguaros News Release







On the mound for the Tucson Saguaros it was Kevin Worek who picked up the win throwing 2 innings. He faced 10 hitters.

On the mound for the Pecos Bills it was Matthew Hickey who picked up the loss throwing 1 innings.

For the Tucson Saguaros, Marquise Wood lead the way at the plate going 0-3.

Brian Ledezma also helped the ballclub at the plate going 1-5.

This game was played in Tucson at Kino Sports Complex on 2025-08-02 at 7:00:00 PM

With the win the Tucson Saguaros move to 44-9 on the season.

Tucson Saguaros play Pecos Bills at Kino Sports Complex at 7:00:00 PM on Aug 3 2025.

With the loss the Pecos Bills move to 27-27 on the season.

Pecos Bills play the Tucson Saguaros at Kino Sports Complex at 7:00:00 PM on Aug 4 2025.







Pecos League Stories from August 3, 2025

