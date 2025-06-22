Dustin Hernadez Stars as the Martinez Sturgeon Defeat the Dublin Leprechauns 3-2
June 22, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)
Martinez Sturgeon News Release
Dustin Hernadez got the win for the Martinez Sturgeon thanks to 1 strikeouts. Dustin Hernadez allowed 0 earned runs on 0 hits and 0 walks over 0 innings.
On the mound for the Dublin Leprechauns it was Makana Fo who picked up the loss throwing 1 innings.
For the Martinez Sturgeon, Sam Freedman lead the way at the plate going 0-4.
Evan Liebl also helped the ballclub at the plate going 0-1.
This game was played in Martinez at Joe DiMaggio on 2025-06-22 at 2:00:00 PM
With the win the Martinez Sturgeon move to 15-12 on the season.
Martinez Sturgeon play Pecos League of Professional Baseball Clubs at Joe DiMaggio at 9:00:00 AM on Jun 23 2025.
With the loss the Dublin Leprechauns move to 13-13 on the season.
Dublin Leprechauns play the San Rafael Pacifics at Fallon Field at 6:30:00 PM on Jun 24 2025.
