Dustin Hernadez Stars as the Martinez Sturgeon Defeat the Dublin Leprechauns 3-2

June 22, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

Martinez Sturgeon News Release







Dustin Hernadez got the win for the Martinez Sturgeon thanks to 1 strikeouts. Dustin Hernadez allowed 0 earned runs on 0 hits and 0 walks over 0 innings.

On the mound for the Dublin Leprechauns it was Makana Fo who picked up the loss throwing 1 innings.

For the Martinez Sturgeon, Sam Freedman lead the way at the plate going 0-4.

Evan Liebl also helped the ballclub at the plate going 0-1.

This game was played in Martinez at Joe DiMaggio on 2025-06-22 at 2:00:00 PM

With the win the Martinez Sturgeon move to 15-12 on the season.

Martinez Sturgeon play Pecos League of Professional Baseball Clubs at Joe DiMaggio at 9:00:00 AM on Jun 23 2025.

With the loss the Dublin Leprechauns move to 13-13 on the season.

Dublin Leprechauns play the San Rafael Pacifics at Fallon Field at 6:30:00 PM on Jun 24 2025.







